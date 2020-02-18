Puma Signs a Duo of NBA Stars — Including the 2020 Slam Dunk Champion

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. competes in the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Puma has added NBA stars Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn to its roster, the brand confirmed to FN today.

Jones Jr. and Nunn both play for the Miami Heat, and each man garnered attention during NBA All-Star Weekend this weekend in Chicago. Jones Jr. won the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, taking to the court in a customized pair of Puma Clyde Hardwoods done in a Miami-inspired color palette of baby blue and flamingo pink. The 23-year-old, who goes by the moniker “Airplane Mode,” was offered the endorsement deal shortly after claiming his dunk contest trophy.

Meanwhile, Jones Jr.’s teammate Nunn has also inked a footwear and apparel deal with the athletic powerhouse. The 24-year-old baller made a splash in the Rising Stars game alongside other emerging hoops talents. After playing in the G-League last season, the Heat guard has earned three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards so far this season and is averaging 15 points off the bench.

Puma re-entered the basketball category in June 2018 after a two-decade-long departure. The German sportswear giant named Jay-Z as president of basketball operations and signed NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier to a lifetime deal. Additional signings include New York Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett and Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

