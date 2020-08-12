The Next Colorway of J. Cole’s Puma Basketball Sneaker Sports a Bold Red Hue

Puma revealed the debut signature basketball shoe for rap megastar J. Cole late last month, which sold out quickly. Next week, the German athletic giant will release the second colorway of the coveted sneaker.

The Puma RS-Dreamer “Blood, Sweat and Tears” is the next iteration of J. Cole’s shoe to hit retail, a look the brand said is inspired by “the grit, determination and hard work needed to accomplish one’s dreams, despite the obstacles faced or time passed.”

Puma RS-Dreamer "Blood, Sweat and Tears."

For the “Blood, Sweat and Tears” version of the court-ready look, Puma dressed the shoe in a bold red hue. For contrast, the sneakers features gray on the outsole and collar and hits of white throughout. And to make it true to J. Cole, the brand added his Dreamer logo to the silhouette.

The Puma RS-Dreamer “Blood, Sweat and Tears” slated to arrive Aug. 17 via Puma.com and Footlocker.com at 10 a.m. ET. The next iteration of J. Cole’s sneaker will retail for $125.

After this, Puma confirmed more limited-edition colorways of the shoe will drop this month.

Puma RS-Dreamer "Blood, Sweat and Tears."

The medial side of the Puma RS-Dreamer "Blood, Sweat and Tears."

The heels with Dreamer branding of the Puma RS-Dreamer "Blood, Sweat and Tears."

The outsole of the Puma RS-Dreamer "Blood, Sweat and Tears."

A look from above the Puma RS-Dreamer "Blood, Sweat and Tears."

The debut colorway of J. Cole, the Puma RS-Dreamer, which sold out quickly after its release, is available on the resale market. On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price for the J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer at time of publication is $141 for a men’s size 8.5 and the highest bid is $500 for a men’s 13.5. GOAT has a low asking price of $148 for a men’s 7.5 and the highest asking price is $295 for a men’s size 13.