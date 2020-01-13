Puma Debuts a New Women’s Sneaker Model With the Help of Cara Delevingne

Puma is combining running tech and supermodel style in one with its new women’s sneaker model, Rise.

The German sportswear giant unveiled the sneaker today with the help of brand ambassador Cara Delevingne, who stars in an ad campaign showing off the kicks. The shoes are available to shop now at Puma.com, in Puma stores and at select retailers. They cost $90.

In terms of construction, the shoes have a rubber outsole designed for durable traction and grip, with a semi-translucent rubber caging system at the lace closure and a lightweight midsole meant for cushioning and durability. Puma’s signature RS technology is included for increased cushioning and comfort.

The shoes have a chunky, modern-looking appearance, with a wavy midsole design and a semi-translucent upper with suede and leather overlays. Branding comes in the form of a Puma cat logo on the lateral side.

For now, the Rise comes in two colorways, “White-Mist Green-Cantaloupe” and “Puma-Black-Puma.” More colorways of the sneakers are slated for release throughout spring 2020.

Delevingne has worked with Puma since 2016, and collaborated in October with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing on a boxing-inspired capsule for the athletic brand. Additional Puma celebrity ambassadors include Victoria’s Secret alum Adriana Lima and pop star Selena Gomez.

