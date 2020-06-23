Puma Set to Release New Women’s Trainer and Rainbow Slide for Pride This Week

Puma has two exciting releases set for later this week.

The first is the debut of Puma’s Provoke XT, the brand’s latest women’s training silhouette. On June 25, shoppers will be able to purchase the sneaker online at Puma.com for $90. The global sports brand designed the shoe to challenge “the standards of conventional athletic design,” according to a press release from Puma.

But don’t underestimate this stylish sneaker, which comes in four vibrant colorways. Puma added a TPU midpiece in the midfoot and heel for support as well as foam in the midsole for extra comfort. Additionally, the sneaker has a premium knit upper that guarantees breathability. The trainer also has a zoned rubber outsole for ensured traction.

Puma is also adding the Leadcat Pride Slide to its collection, a comfortable rainbow slide specifically designed with Pride Month in mind.

Pride Leadcat Slide from Puma. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Pride Leadcat Slide will be available on June 27 via Puma’s website for $40. According to the brand, 20% of the proceeds from the sales will go to the Cara Delevingne Foundation and used to support LGBT charities.

Puma, who was awarded Footwear News’ Brand of the Year Award at the 2019 FNAA’s, continues with its innovation in partnerships into 2020. One effort as of late is using its platform to amplify Black voices.

In honor of Juneteenth, Puma teamed up with Taylor Cassidy, a TikTok creator who is known for her “Fast Black History” videos on the app. The creator provided a history of the holiday on the brand’s Instagram account Friday.

Both the Provoke XT trainer ($90) and Leadcat Pride Slide ($40) will be available on Puma’s website later this week.