Puma and Porsche Design Incorporate Sustainability Into Their Latest Collection

With each drop, Puma and Porsche Design have always worked to effectively merge luxury with sport fashion. However, for the latest looks from their spring ’20 collection, there was a stronger focus on sustainability.

The two men’s footwear selections in the latest Puma x Porsche Design lineup — a new-look Lqdcell training shoe and a refreshed Hybrid Runner 2 — feature Bloom, a material the German athletic giant described as an algae-based foam that replaces the plastic used in conventional footwear cushioning.

The Puma x Porsche Design Lqdcell and Hybrid Runner 2 sneakers are available now via Puma.com with retail prices of $220 and $240, respectively.

Puma x Porsche Design Lqdcell. CREDIT: Puma

Puma x Porsche Design Hybrid Runner 2. CREDIT: Puma

Aside from the footwear, several apparel pieces — referred to by the German athletic giant as its “body kit” — with Polartec eco-fleece and 37.5 thermoregulating technology that the brand said “acts like a thermostat by removing moisture when you’re hot and retaining warmth when you’re cold.” Some pieces also use Thermore EcoDown insulation, which Puma said is made from recycled PET bottles.

Although this is the latest eco-friendly line from Puma, it’s not the only sustainable drop from the brand to hit stores this year. Most recently at the end of February, Puma revealed a performance-focused collection featuring First Mile’s recycled yarn that is made with plastic bottles. The collection included the Lqdcell Optic ($100) and Lqdcell Shatter Trail ($100) training shoes for women and a trio of men’s looks: the Lqdcell Hydra ($100) and Lqdcell Optic ($100) training shoes, as well as the Erupt trail runner ($90).

