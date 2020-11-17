Puma Teams Up With L.O.L. Surprise! for a Stylish and Fun Kids Collection

The Future Rider (L) and Cali Sport from the Puma x L.O.L. Surprise! collection.

For kids who love L.O.L. Surprise! dolls — specifically the fashionable Diva and Queen Bee toys — Puma has sneakers on the way.

Arriving before month’s end are new iterations of the German sportswear company’s beloved Future Rider and Cali Sport shoes, reimagined with inspiration from the Diva and Queen Bee characters.

For the Future Rider silhouette, Puma used the looked to the style of Diva for inspiration, delivering the shoe with her signature pink bow and a black-and-white cheetah print. Also, the sneaker features light green accents and pink glitter throughout.

Queen Bee is the inspiration for the Puma Cali Sport, a predominantly black shoe that sits atop a white midsole and outsole. The look features metallic gold hits throughout with a bold pink hue against the black upper.

Additionally, a Puma x L.O.L. Surprise! apparel collection will be available featuring graphic T-shirts and leggings.

The Puma x L.O.L. Surprise! collection arrives Nov. 20 and will range in price from $22 to $75. The looks can be picked up both in-store and online via the Foot Locker banners including Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay. Also, the line can be picked up at Puma.com and the brand’s store in New York City.

The Cali Sport (L) and Future Rider from the Puma L.O.L. Surprise! collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Another look at the Puma x L.O.L. Surprise! Future Rider (L) and Cali Sport shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma