Puma Korea Announces First Sneaker Collab With K-Pop Star Kang Daniel

After announcing a deal earlier this month, Puma and Kang Daniel officially have new product on the way.

The German sportswear giant and K-pop star have collaborated on the RS-X-Cube, a sneaker for both men and women, which comes out on Jan. 17 in the Korean market. The shoes are part of Puma’s RS (Running System) venture; they have a white upper with blue and pink accents and a trendy, retro-feeling silhouette.

서울과 부산에서 진행되는 KD 큐브룸에서

강다니엘의 특별한 순간을 담은 컨텐츠를 체험해 보세요.

잊지 못할 다양한 혜택이 여러분을 기다립니다.

KD 큐브룸 자세히 보기 -> https://t.co/zWYYhETxQ6

⠀ pic.twitter.com/ebm3tWQChz — 푸마코리아 PUMA Korea (@pumakorea) January 16, 2020

To celebrate their first shoe collaboration, Puma and Daniel have announced KD Cube Room, a special event that allows fans to see unreleased videos, get new merch and even have a virtual video call with Daniel. The KD Cube Room will be held in two South Korean cities, first Seoul from Jan. 17 though Jan. 29 and next Busan from Feb. 1 through Feb. 14.

While he is best known for his singing, rapping and dancing talents, Kang has also landed a number of fashion deals over the years. He has modeled for Givenchy Beauty, served as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans and collaborated on luggage with Rimowa. However, this is his first venture in the sneaker space.

Although this is Puma’s first collab with Daniel, the company has plenty of experience working with K-pop stars. The sportswear giant previously worked with BTS for five years, releasing campaigns and product in collaboration with the group. The septet was announced as Fila global ambassadors in October; the first Fila x BTS campaign will roll out this month.

