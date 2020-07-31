Rickie Fowler’s Puma Golf Shoes Are Bright and Bold — and You Can Own the Limited-Edition Look Today

Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau are getting a lot of attention for the bright Puma golf shoes they wore yesterday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn. Although you won’t make the headlines they will, you can own the shoes they wore on the course.

Both Fowler and DeChambeau laced up looks from the Puma Golf Rise Up pack, a lineup that features colorful takes using neon yellow and orange hues on three shoes: Ignite ProAdapt ($240), Ignite PwrAdapt Caged ($190) and RS-G ($150).

Puma Golf Ignite PwrAdapt Caged from the Rise Up pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma Golf

The Ignite PwrAdapt Caged, the brand made this model to give wearers a tailored fit. It features a supportive PwrCage saddle unit that wraps the medial and lateral side of the shoe — which is also integrated with the midsole — to offer proper fit and support. This works with the Heel Lock Window cups so as the wearer tightens the laces the heel locks in. It also includes a layered Adaptive Fit System for 360-degree support via an internal bootie, an external bootie with PwrFrame tech for additional support in high-wear areas and full-length Ignite Foam cushioning.

Puma Golf Ignite ProAdapt from the Rise Up pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma Golf

As for the Puma Golf Ignite ProAdapt is a model is designed with stability, power and comfort in mind and features several Puma technologies built for domination on the course. It employs the brand’s Adaptive Fit System including molded comfort collar inner booties and Atlantis leather on the outer booties, which sits atop Ignite Foam midsoles and ProAdapt outsoles that are paired for custom comfort. Also, the style utilizes dual-durometer tornado cleats for ground-feel and traction.

Arguably the most sneakerhead-approved model of the trio is the RS-G, a look that is inspired by Puma’s popular RS-X3 lifestyle runner. This waterproof style seam-sealed uppers made with microfiber leather and TPU skin, exaggerated and pronounced carbon rubber lugs for traction and the brand’s energy-returning Fusion Foam midsoles that also aim to provide comfort and support.

These limited-edition shoes are almost sold out in most places, however you can find pairs online via Dickssportinggoods.com.