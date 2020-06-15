Basketball Legend God Shammgod Gets His Own Puma Sneaker

Although players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James have greater name recognition, God Shammgod is an undeniable legend in basketball. And now, the baller — who authored a devastating one-handed crossover that current players mimic — has a Puma court-ready sneaker with his name on it.

Available now via Puma.com is the Puma Legacy “Shammgod.” The sneaker is available in men’s sizing and retails for $100.

The shoe for the retired NBA baller, who is now a development coach with the Dallas Mavericks, features several nods to his upbringing and his legendary move, often referred to as “Cross Ova to God.” Included on the shoe is 1997 on the heels (the year he was selected in the NBA Draft), speckled concrete midsoles as a nod to the streets of his New York City hometown, often referred to as the concrete jungle and images on the insoles that break down his crossover.

From a performance perspective, Puma executed the Legacy sneaker with two cushioning techs, Ignite Foam and Nrgy beads, that were made to provide responsiveness. Also, the shoe features the brand’s high-abrasion sticky rubber for durability and traction, forefoot webbing for stability and lockdown, premium engineered mesh uppers, and full lace closure for a secure fit.

In addition to the release of the Shammgod shoe, Puma said it has teamed up with the baller to donate masks to the Share for Life organization, a NYC-based nonprofit that develops educational programs for youth, teenagers, adults and seniors living in public housing communities.

