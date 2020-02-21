Puma’s New Eco-Friendly Collection Kicks Off its Lofty Sustainability Goals for 2020

Sustainable fashion has historically left a lot to be desired. But don’t tell that to Puma.

The German sportswear brand revealed a performance-focused collection today made with First Mile’s recycled yarn that is made with plastic bottles. According to Puma, the apparel in the line is made with 83% to 100% sustainable yarn and the product it makes with First Mile for 2020 will divert more than 40 tons of plastic waste from landfills and oceans, an amount that equals approximately 1.9 million plastic bottles being reused.

For men, the collection will include the Lqdcell Hydra ($100) and Lqdcell Optic ($100) training shoes, as well as the Erupt trail runner ($90). The women’s looks include the Lqdcell Optic ($100) and Lqdcell Shatter Trail ($100) training shoes.

The women’s shoes from the Puma x First Mile collection. CREDIT: Puma

The Puma x First Mile men’s sneakers. CREDIT: Puma

Aside from sneakers, the 25-item collection — which is also in stores now — features performance T-shirts, leggings and more, ranging in price from $40 to $110.

The sustainable-focused drop comes during a busy February for Puma. This month, the brand announced it signed acclaimed rapper J. Cole and a pair of NBA stars (including 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Derrick Jones Jr.) and revealed 2019 was “the best year” in its history, with sales increasing by 18.4% to top 5.5 billion euros ($5.93 billion).

Some of the Puma x First Mile men’s products. CREDIT: Puma

A look at women’s Puma x First Mile product. CREDIT: Puma

Want more?

Puma Made Nearly $6 Billion in 2019 — Inside ‘The Best Year’ in the Brand’s History

Puma Signs a Duo of NBA Stars — Including the 2020 Slam Dunk Champion

J Cole Joins the Growing List of Musicians Linking Up With Puma