Puma Released Reusable Face Masks That Come In a Pack of Two

Puma is the latest athletic brand that has made its face masks available to the public.

With health being one of the most important topics right now, Puma has created two versions of a reusable face mask that are available today in a two-pack. The masks feature three layers of protection and don the iconic cat logo and “Stronger Together” branding, respectively. Each style is made with a stealthy black color scheme, gray interior and is equipped with adjustable straps. The masks are expected to fit any face size and are machine washable.

The two masks will be bundled together for $10 and are available now on Puma’s website.

The exterior of the Puma face masks. CREDIT: Puma

The interior of the Puma face masks. CREDIT: Puma

The adjustable straps of the Puma face masks. CREDIT: Puma

The brand also announced that a portion of the proceeds from the face masks sale will go towards Puma’s pledge of 100,000 euros to the U.N. Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

In related Puma news, the brand announced that it is donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in response to the death of George Floyd.

