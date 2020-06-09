Puma Honors Legendary Golfer Arnold Palmer With An Exclusive Collection

Puma is honoring the iconic Arnold Palmer with a golf collection for the ages.

Inspired by the late great golf Hall of Famer, the sportswear brand introduced an all-encompassing capsule including four polos, one woven shirt, three layering pieces, three headwear hats and one pair of shoes. The items range in price from $35 to $150 and are available now through PumaGolf.com.

Puma x Arnold Palmer collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The new collection features designs that honor the golfer’s career with a blend of modern and classic styles. It tells the story of his life through nostalgic colorways, representative prints and personalized detailing covering everything from his wedding to his time in the United States Coast Guard up to his Major Championship wins. The drop also includes unique touches like Palmer’s signature Circle Umbrella logo and an N1AP tail number print, an homage to the athlete’s favorite plane, that are exclusive to this singular collection.

Puma x Arnold Palmer collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x Arnold Palmer collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“Over the last four years we’ve had the honor of working with the Arnold Palmer team to pay homage to Mr. Palmer with our limited-edition accessories and footwear during Arnold Palmer Invitational week,” said Chris MacNeill, senior product line manager for Puma Golf. “That relationship kick-started this collaboration and allowed us to build something special, that fans of The King and the game of golf will truly appreciate.”

“With this collection, we dove deep into the archives and worked closely with his family and colleagues to bring the story of his life into every piece. Mr. Palmer was an icon who didn’t just follow the trends, he set them, and we feel we captured that essence in a modern way in this new collection.”

Throughout his unprecedented career, Palmer brought in 95 professional wins including four Masters titles, two British Open victories and one U.S. Open triumph. Puma has previously honored the golfer with a series of collections. Shop more styles from the brand at Puma.com.

Puma x Arnold Palmer collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma x Arnold Palmer collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.