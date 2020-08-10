Puma Will Release Its First Three Xetic Sneakers With Porsche Design

After revealing its bold new Xetic cushioning tech last week, German sportswear giant Puma has released the first shoes to feature the innovation, a range of shoes done in collaboration with Porsche Design.

For the first drop, Puma and Porsche Design created a trio of Xetic looks for both casual and performance wear. The collection’s Xetic M and Xetic M Shift feature textured uppers with reflective detailing and the Xetic L is designed with perforated and laser-engraved premium leather uppers with metal clasps.

The three looks are also sustainability-focused. Puma and Porsche Design created the shoes with 100% recycled mesh material, 100% chrome-free leather and liners with 30% algae.

The Puma x Porsche Design Xetic L on foot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Porsche Design

Watch on FN

Puma’s all new Xetic midsole cushioning tech, which was revealed on Aug. 4, was created in collaboration with the MIT Design Lab. It is comfort-driven and aesthetically bold, featuring the appearance of 3-D printing, although it is made with foam rather than plastic. According to Puma, the name of the Xetic midsole cushioning tech brand said is derived from “auxetic materials,” which are structures that have specific behaviors when subjected to mechanical stresses such as compression. Puma said the new technology was made to offer improved comfort for all wearing occasions.

The trio of Puma x Porsche Design shoes — the Xetic M, the Xetic M Shift and the Xetic L — arrives this month via Porsche-design.us.

Puma x Porsche Design Xetic L. CREDIT: Courtesy of Porsche Design

Puma x Porsche Design Xetic M. CREDIT: Courtesy of Porsche Design