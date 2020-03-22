P.J. Tucker Reveals Plans to Open a Sneaker Store in Houston

NBA sneaker king P.J. Tucker is about to open a sneaker store in Houston.

The member of the Houston Rockets made the announcement tonight while streaming a discussion live on the Instagram account for Nice Kicks tonight with retired pro baller Nate Robinson — who is also known for wearing incredible sneakers on the court.

Tucker stated the store will be called The Better Generation and he expects to have a grand opening in October.

Prior to the NBA season being suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, the pro hoops veteran laced up sneakers any collector or fan would love to own. For example, on Christmas, Tucker faced the Golden State Warriors in the ultra-rare Air Jordan 4 “Wahlburger,” a sneaker created for actor Mark Wahlberg and his family that was inspired by the Wahlburgers restaurant.

Before the season started, Tucker took part in a discussion with GQ editor-in-chief Will Welch during the Advertising Week New York panel series and shared how mindful he is of what, and how often, he posts on social media.

“I have times where, like during Fashion Week or when I’m doing stuff, I’m posting a lot. I want people to see it, I want people to feel it like they’re right beside me. I think that’s really fun and people really get into that,” Tucker said. “A lot of time on game days, with my sneakers, I always do a lot of stuff with that. And sometimes with my family I’ll do a little bit.”

