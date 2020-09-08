Although he wears the shoes of several ballers on court, P.J. Tucker is particularly fond of Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers. This month, Nike will release a PE of an iconic style for the Houston Rocket.

Multiple reports state the Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE is slated to arrive on Sept. 25. A representative for Tucker confirmed that Sept. 25 is the release date that Nike gave him. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE for Tucker is executed in several hues including oak particle gray, white, light cream, sail, university red, university blue, volt and voltage purple.

On his Instagram Stories yesterday, Tucker shared an image of the shoe and wrote “dream come true.”

Although the date has been confirmed, Nike has not yet revealed the price and where the shoes will release.

In a January interview with Tucker, the baller discussed with FN the impact that Bryant had on his career.

“When I think about the reason — you know, you think about the reason you do some of the things you do — for me personally, he’s a part of the reason why I am who I am as a basketball player, and recently seeing him evolve into the next part of his life and for me to aspire to be what he was doing, even in that part it’s still even hard to put into words,” Tucker told FN.

He continued, “I don’t know what other profession that you can, or whatever facet of life, that you can become friends with your idol. I don’t know many people that get to do that.”