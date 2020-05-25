NBA Star PJ Tucker Shares Why His Kids Will Always Be in Fresh Sneakers

NBA star P.J. Tucker is not only regarded as having pro basketball’s best sneaker collection, but he’s also a leader among all avid collectors. He’s also busy building a crazy closet of kicks for his kids.

In late February, the Houston Rockets baller spoke with FN in Portland, Ore., ahead of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and he discussed how and why he keeps his kids’ collections fresh.

“I got whooped one time when my dad came to my game and I had mismatched socks on and I was ashy,” Tucker told FN. “I had like 30 points, I killed it, [but] I got home and got a beating because I had mismatched socks on and I was ashy. My dad was in the military so he didn’t play that. But I guess in a different way now I’m like that with my kids. Anywhere my kids go they’re going to be put together.”

The Houston Rockets baller continued to speak about the soon-to-be spectacular collection for his youngest daughter, Zoe.

“I finally got her this crazy collection of different toddler baby shoes. I just got her a pair of OG baby [Nike] Huaraches — crazy. Some [Nike] Air Uptempos — crazy. All these really old shoes, even like retro Jordans and stuff. Her sneaker collection is insane,” Tucker said.