NBA Star PJ Tucker Reveals His Favorite Sneakers

NBA star P.J. Tucker is undoubtedly the league’s most notable sneakerhead. And not only is he regarded as having basketball’s best collection, avid collectors also look at him as one of their own.

In late February, the Houston Rockets baller spoke with FN in Portland, Ore., ahead of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and broke out several of his favorite pairs.

“Last time I counted I had over 4,000 pairs of shoes and I have no idea what my collection is worth,” Tucker said of his collection.

The Nike athlete showed off several Air Jordans and classics from the Swoosh during his time speaking with FN. The Jordans included a pair of the unreleased Air Jordan 11 “OVO,” an original Air Jordan 1 from 1985 with the original tags (“Year I was born and the first pair of sneakers I ever owned”) and the Eminem x Air Jordan 4 “Encore.”

The Nike styles Tucker shared stories with FN about were the LeBron 8 Low “LeBronald Palmer,” his third pair of the Nike Dunk SB Low “Heineken” (“Any time I see a pair of these in my size I get them”), the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 and the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Complex Con” (“I got these for $100 which is absolutely insane if you know”).