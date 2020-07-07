Philadelphia Eagles’ DeSean Jackson Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Instagram Posts

DeSean Jackson, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, released an official apology today for controversial posts he shared earlier in the week.

The NFL player posted to his Instagram feed as well as his Instagram Stories this past weekend with a series of quotes and images that drew criticism for their anti-semitic nature. The postings included a quote attributed to Hitler that read white Jews “will blackmail America [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

Additionally, Jackson took to his permanent feed to share support of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a reportedly anti-semitic figure as deemed by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. All posts have since been deleted.

On Tuesday morning, Jackson shared a new video apologizing for his actions. The caption read: “I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

The Philadelphia Eagles, who signed Jackson for a three-year contract in 2019, also issued an official statement on their social media channels that read:

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstance and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”

Jackson is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins. He often favors Nike and Under Armour cleats on-field.