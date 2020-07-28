Pharrell Williams Reimagines a Classic Adidas Slide With a Comfortable Twist

Pharrell Williams and Adidas are back for another collaboration and this time, they are taking on slides.

The “Happy” singer is joining forces with the German athletic powerhouse once more for a twist on the brand’s Boost slide silhouette. Coming in three unique colorways, the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost slides drop globally at Adidas.com on August 1 with a price point of $100; select retailers like Hibbett.com will also have the styles starting on August 22.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost “Core Black” slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost “Bright Orange” slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost “Semi Solar Pink” slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett

Designed in a manner that intends to strip back the layers, the slides will release in “Core Black,” “Bright Orange” and “Semi Solar Pink” colorways. The sandals feature a padded, adjustable strap to start, securing the foot with a standout asymmetric design; the uppers also include subtle perforations for easy breathability.

Using the classic Adidas Adilette slide silhouette as the base for his inspiration, the Grammy Award-winning artist added energy-returning Boost cushioning to this updated take; the signature Boost technology provides bounce and responsiveness for every step. With the names of parts of the body inscribed into the footbed, the molded Hu Anatomical sockliner contours to the shape of the foot for support where you need it most. The sandal finishes off with a textured outsole design with a serious amount of tread for traction even by slippery areas of the pool.

Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett

The strap of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett

The footbed of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett

The sole of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Boost slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hibbett

Pharrell became an Adidas collaboration in 2014 and has since gone on to release a mix of footwear styles for the brand. One of his first projects with the brand was the Unisex “Supercolor Superstar Pack” in 2015, featuring the brand’s iconic Superstar sneaker in 50 different colors; they also included a printed insole designed by the musician himself.