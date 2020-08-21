Pharrell & Adidas Collaborate on Gender-Neutral Basics Line With Comfy Slide Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pharrell Williams and Adidas are back for another collab and this time it’s for a line of premium basics for anyone to wear.

The drop, which is set to happen at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, couldn’t have come at a better time. As T-shirts and sweatpants continue to dominate most people’s wardrobe, the Pharrell x Adidas Premium Basics Collection is one to snag. The new line features soft, thick cotton hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants and slides in 12 colors, ranging from saturated hues to neutral tones. While shoppers aren’t able to buy the collection just yet, it is available to preview online. The collab will retail for $60-$100 on adidas.com.

Pharrell posted a tease of the collab on his Instagram displaying the array of colors featured in his upcoming Premium Basics collection with Adidas.

The line is also gender-neutral, including the collab’s French cotton terry sweatpants, which retail for $90. The Pharrell Williams Basics Sweat Pants are designed to keep shoppers comfortable and effortlessly cool.

The Pharrell x Adidas Premium Basics collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas.

Another notable item from the collab is the Pharrell Williams Boost Slides, which are priced at $100. The slip-on design is an elevated version of Adidas’ Adilette, complete with added energy cushioning for comfort in every step.

Pharrell Williams Boost Slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Anxious for Saturday? Shoppers can also sign up for a reminder about the drop by adding the event to their calendar on adidas.com.

In the meantime, Pharrell’s Crazy BYW LVL sneakers are available to purchase online. The statement sneaker coordinates with the singer’s new Premium Basics collab with Adidas.

Crazy BYW LVL x Pharrell Williams sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Crazy BYW LVL x Pharrell Williams sneaker, $250.

The Pharrell x Adidas Premium Basics collection will be released on Saturday Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. ET on adidas.com.