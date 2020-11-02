Pharrell Williams Gives the Adidas NMD Hu a Bold New Look

Fans of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas NMD Hu shoe will soon have a bold new colorway to add to their sneaker collection.

The Three Stripes has announced the release details for the latest “Bold Gold” NMD Hu today, which will hit shelves starting this week. This will be the third style of the shoe to drop this season and it’s presented in a monochromatic gold color scheme predominantly on the breathable Primeknit upper featuring embroidered text at the midfoot, which reads “Human Race” in Hindi. Adding a touch of contrast is a black sock liner while yellow lacing cages appear on the sides. Continuing the look is a full-length Boost midsole as well as a matching rubber outsole underneath.

The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Gold” is launching globally on Nov. 7 at Adidas.com/Pharrell, the Adidas Confirmed app, and at select Adidas retailers. The shoe will come with a retail price of $220.

A front view of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Gold.” CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Gold.” CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Gold.” CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Gold.” CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Gold.” CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Gold.” CREDIT: Adidas

In related Adidas news, there are expected to be four Adidas Yeezy styles releasing this month including the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Yeezy 700 V3, the Yeezy Boost 380, and the highly anticipated return of the Yeezy 500 “Utility Black.”