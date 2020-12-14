Pharrell Williams’ Popular Adidas NMD Hu Is Releasing in a Brown Colorway

The lateral side of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu in brown.

Additional colorways of the popular Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu sneaker continue to drop, with the latest pair hitting shelves before the end of this week.

The next Adidas NMD Hu will sport a predominantly brown color scheme covering the engineered Primeknit upper, while contrasting gray lacing cages appear on both sides and tied together with light brown shoelaces. The shoe’s standout feature is the embroidery on the knitted upper, which translates to “Human Race” in Korean. The look continues with a stealthy black sock liner with matching footbed, the brand’s Trefoil logo at the heel tab, brown Boost midsoles and matching outsoles.

A front view of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas confirmed that Pharrell’s NMD Hu in the brown colorway is releasing exclusively on the Adidas Confirmed app tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up for a chance to buy a pair from now until 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow. The shoe comes with a retail price of $220.

The lateral side of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top view of the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas