Adidas Is Releasing a Bold Green Colorway of Pharrell Williams’ Acclaimed Hu NMD Before Christmas

By Peter Verry
Pharrell Williams Adidas Originals PW HU NMD green
Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals HU NMD in green.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Originals

Pharrell Williams has delivered several coveted shoes with Adidas Originals as of late, however the latest look could be the most anticipated of them all.

Another iteration of their collaborative Hu NMD shoe will arrive before Christmas, a look that the German sportswear powerhouse said continues their “exploration of monochromatic bold color palettes and linguistic references from around the world.”

The look, from collar to outsole, is executed in green tones. It features green engineered Primeknit textile uppers that are paired with Boost cushioned midsoles. It features contrast in mint details on the midsole and upper, and black around the collar. To explore the linguistic theme, Williams and Adidas Originals added a stitched graphic on the uppers in a mint color that reads “Human Race” in Vietnamese.

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in green arrives Dec. 23 via Adidas.com/pharrell and at select retailers. The sneakers will retail for $220.

Prior to this release, Williams and Adidas Originals delivered the Hu NMD on Tuesday in brown with contrasting gray hits. Embroidered on the knit upper are the words “Human Race” in Korean. The shoes also retailed for $220. It is available on the resale market now for as low as $230 on GOAT and StockX starting at $275.

Pharrell Williams Adidas Originals PW HU NMD green
The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in green.
Pharrell Williams Adidas Originals PW HU NMD green
The heel of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in green.
Pharrell Williams Adidas Originals PW HU NMD green
A closeup of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in green.
Access exclusive content

