Adidas Shows Patrick Mahomes is the Ultimate Competitor in This Super Bowl Ad

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the biggest game of his career tonight, and before Super Bowl 54, Adidas delivered an ad showing just how competitive its beloved sponsored athlete is.

The minute-long clip made its debut on social media today, featuring several people from the quarterback’s past, detailing his road from growing up in Texas to making it to the Super Bowl. In the video, they shared some of his on-the-field accomplishments and told stories about his athletic abilities.

“He’ll throw on a knee 60 yards and he would throw 80 to 100-yard throws,” one person said of his ability to launch a football in the ad.

The abilities of Mahomes, however, weren’t limited to the football field. “He threw a no-hitter and had like 16 strikeouts,” another person said of his baseball skills.

And apparently his competitive drive doesn’t solely belong to team sports. “He would kill you to win a checkers match,” one of the featured narrators said.

On the field during the NFL regular season, Mahomes laced up the best cleats the Three Stripes has to offer including the Freak Ultra. Adidas built the model to be lightweight, supportive and comfortable. They are made with a Primeknit upper and responsive Boost midsole cushioning.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Patrick Mahomes wearing the Adidas Freak Ultra. CREDIT: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

