Greenhouse has churned out several must-have collections since late 2019, and the incubator program has another one on the way with New Balance and Paperboy Paris.

Paperbpy Paris, described as a “restaurant-meets-streetwear imprint,” has reworked the classic New Balance 801 silhouette, a look is built for all terrains with rugged outsoles and leather uppers, as part of a bold and playful collaborative collection. The line will feature three iterations of the New Balance 801 that are inspired by signature Paperboy menu items: Tuna Tataki Sandwich, Ginger Lemonade, and Coffee Latte.

A model in the Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Ginger Lemonade.” CREDIT: Greenhouse

Aside from the sneakers, the line will feature apparel and accessories including jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, T-shirts, headwear, an apron, a mug and more. Some items from the line will employ selections multi-colored embroidered accents and others will use a collaborative emblem between New Balance and Paperboy’s logos.

The Greenhouse x New Balance x Paperboy Paris collection arrives Friday via the the Greenhouse app with a limited quantity slated to drop drop at select Foot Locker stores in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as Footlocker.com. The 801 sneakers will retail for $110.

Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Ginger Lemonade” for Greenhouse. CREDIT: Greenhouse

Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Coffee Latte” for Greenhouse. CREDIT: Greenhouse

Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Tuna Tataki Sandwich” for Greenhouse. CREDIT: Greenhouse

