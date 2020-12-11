Cariuma Releases Two Shoes in the Pantone 2021 Colors of the Year

The Pantone 2021 Colors of the Year used on the Cariuma OCA Low sneaker.

Pantone announced not one but two picks for 2021 Color of the Year yesterday, and to celebrate, Cariuma released two shoes dressed in the hues.

Cariuma — which is the footwear partner of Pantone for the 2021 Color of the Year — now has limited-edition iterations of its OCA Low sneaker available in the two colors: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. According to Pantone, the hues represent “a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.”

“The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” Pantone Color Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman said in a statement. “Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted; this is essential to the human spirit.”

For each shoe, the Brazilian sneaker brand used one color to dominate the upper and use the other for accents. Both looks sit atop a white sole unit.

The Cariuma OCA Low is handcrafted, 100% vegan and is made with GOTS-certified organic cotton canvas. Also, the silhouette features recycled rubber outsoles and plant-based memory foam insoles.

The sneakers retail for $89 and are available via Cariuma.com.

