×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Outdoor Voices Gives the Iconic Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Boot a New Look — and Its Eco-Friendly

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco
Models wearing the Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco in "Limestone" (L) and "Lava."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

Merrell and Outdoor Voices have come together again to give the iconic Moab 2 hiking boot a new look. Best of all, the models are also eco-friendly.

The Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco — which comes in men’s and women’s sizing — is what the Wolverine-backed brand is calling its most eco-friendly and waterproof version of the Moab to date. To accomplish this, Merrell equipped the look with several components made with recycled content.

Included in the recycled content are the laces, footbeds and midsoles. Specifically for the midsoles, the brand utilized Bloom foam that is made with 10% algae biomass, which Merrell stated cleans and restores the environment when harvested. Also, the company employed recycled polyester in the mesh and the webbing, and used wool in the tongues.

Related

Merrell and Saucony Parent's Earnings Beat Forecasts, Expects Return to 'Meaningful' Growth in Q1 2021

Merrell Becomes First Outdoor Brand to Sell Mixed-Size Pairs of Shoes With Zappos

Work Boot Executives Reveal the Industries They're Serving the Most During the Coronavirus

The looks also feature trail-ready tech such as molded nylon arch shanks, Merrell’s shock-absorbing Air Cushion in the heel and Vibram EcoDura outsoles that are made with 30% recycled rubber.

Watch on FN

For this collaboration, Outdoor Voices reimagined the adventurer-favorite hiking boot in two colorways: “Limestone” and “Lava.”

The two new Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 colorways are available now via Merrell.com and Outdoorvoices.com. The boots retail for $140.

Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco Lava
Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Lava.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Lava” (Men’s), $140; Merrell.com

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Lava” (Men’s), $140; Outdoorvoices.com

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Lava” (Women’s), $140; Merrell.com

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Lava” (Women’s), $140; Outdoorvoices.com

Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco Limestone
Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Limestone.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Limestone” (Men’s), $140; Merrell.com

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Limestone” (Men’s), $140; Outdoorvoices.com

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Limestone” (Women’s), $140; Merrell.com

To Buy: Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab 2 Mid Eco “Limestone” (Women’s), $140; Outdoorvoices.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad