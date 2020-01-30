Top 6 Shoe Trends From Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2020

Consumers of outdoor footwear will have plenty of great boot options to choose from for the fall ’20 season. Several trends emerged when Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2020 kicked off in Denver today, as the industry’s leaders showed off their top looks to attendees.

With Day One of the event in the books, here are six trends for fall ’20 to look out for.

Going Green

It’s no secret that sustainability is important to the outdoor industry. However, it seems as if there’s more focus on eco-friendly product than ever before. Timberland is set to deliver a collection of sustainable product called EK+ (pictured above), which will be the most sustainable collection the brand offers. The line will make its debut with all men’s silhouettes, which are made with materials such as recycled leathers, regenerative leathers and other environmentally friendly products. The range will feature both inline and top tier distribution products and range in price from $160 to $240. Expect to see the line hit stores in September or October.

Fast and Light

The days of bulky and slow boots made to perform are over. For fall ‘20, The North Face is one brand embracing keeping things light to help you move along quickly. It will deliver the Crestvale Futurelight, a backpacking boot made with waterproof nubuck on the upper, Vibram XS Trek outsoles a dual density Xtrafoam midsoles. It will retail for $210, which the brand said is roughly $20 or $30 less than similar product from its competitors.

The North Face Crestvale Futurelight. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Bold Hues

Although traditional colors are still used often, eye-catching hues continue to take over outdoor footwear. For its Ease collection (named for how easy it is to put them on and take them off), Baffin dressed several women’s-specific models in a sangria shade.

The Ease collection from Baffin. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The Price Is Right

Customers want great product without breaking the bank, and this season outdoor brands are offering value at a great price. Khombu will release the Marcus, a new men’s silhouette, featuring a raised heat sealed material on the upper, the same outsole as its U.S. Ski Team boot, a duck boot-inspired toe cap and sustainable Ortholite Eco insoles — all for just $80.

Khombu Marcus. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Ease of Entry

Several brands are offering boots with ease of entry in mind, specifically using medial-side zippers. One of the brands is Lowa with its women’s-only Barina 3 GTX silhouette. The lifestyle look — which will retail for $250 — also features warm Gore-Tex Partelana lining.

Lowa Barina 3 GTX. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Weather-Ready

Several brands have footwear built for all types of weather coming for fall ’20, including Danner. The company has a massive Weatherized collection for men and women featuring styles equipped with primaLoft insulation, Vibram outsoles and other thins that will keep your feet protected from water, mud, the cold and more.

The Danner Weatherized Collection for fall ’20. CREDIT: Peter Verry

