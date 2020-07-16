On Debuts Its Marathon-Ready Shoe With New State-of-the-Art Earphones to Match

On Running is joining forces with luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen to bring you everything you need for a successful run.

Today, the companies introduced the ultimate running kit complete with On Cloudboom, the brand’s state-of-the-art competition shoe, and a limited edition of Bang & Olufsen’s wireless sports earphones, the Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition. Both available now online, the On Cloudboom can be found for $200 at On-Running.com and at select retailers like Holabird Sports while the headphones sell for $300 at On’s website as well as at Bang-olufsen.com and in select Bang & Olufsen stores worldwide.

The On Cloudboom combines everything one could need for a successful marathon footwear design. Signature CloudTec cushioning provides a comfortable base as a carbon-fiber infused Speedboard, a liquid-injected plate between the midsole and upper that loads with energy for responsiveness during strides. Engineered mesh in the uppers then create lightweight breathability, all sitting atop a new grip-rubber compound in the outsole; the unique tread gives these shoe grip while the rocker shape of the bottom unit propels you forward.

On Cloudboom CREDIT: Courtesy

On Cloudboom CREDIT: Courtesy

On Cloudboom CREDIT: Courtesy

On Cloudboom CREDIT: Courtesy

On Cloudboom CREDIT: Courtesy

“It has always been a dream of mine to create the ultimate competition running shoe,” Olivier Bernhard, co-founder of On and multiple Ironman World Champion himself, said in a statement. “The Cloudboom is created with the inputs of our elite athletes who know what it takes to run your fastest marathon ever. At the same time, I love the Clouboom’s silhouette. It incorporates the core DNA of our brand – minimalist design and maximum performance – a principle we share with Bang & Olufsen.”

And that’s not all — the Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition earphones come in an easy compact design for you to throw in your pocket and get moving. A wireless charging case keeps them loaded for long-lasting power for miles, constructed with corrosion-resistant aluminum. Ridged gripped detail on the earphones allows for a stable grip and adjustments even with sweaty hands. Best of all, the product can switch between songs, take calls and more with just a tap on the earphone for hands-free wear.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition CREDIT: Courtesy

“We are excited to join forces with On to create the ultimate experience for runners. Beoplay E8 Sport are Bang & Olufsen’s first dedicated sports earphones that combine what people are specifically looking for: a waterproof and customizable design that brings comfort to long runs and workouts, playtime that lasts way beyond the finish line and, most importantly, excellent sound quality — everyone tells us that nothing is more important than powerful music that can motivate, push you further and perform at your best,” Bang & Olufsen VP of product management Christoffer Poulsen said in the release.