How to Become an On Product Tester

On is quickly becoming a favorite brand among runners. If you’re interested in trying shoes from the Swiss company there is a program for you.

“As the fastest growing running company in the world, we’re needing more opinions, insights and expertise of passionate runners when it comes to our shoes,” the brand wrote via its product testing landing page. “That’s why we’ve decided to do things a little differently and reach out to real On fans and real runners, giving everyone the chance to be amongst our new core testers.”

In order to have a chance at becoming a product tester, On asks those interested to fill out an application, which it calls your “Speed CV.” (The application can be found here.) On said it is looking for all types of runners, “not necessarily the fastest or those that compete professionally but all kinds.”

The brand’s “Speed CV” asks for basic info such as first and last name, email and address. More specifically, On also asks for your shoe size (in US, UK or Euro format), how far you run each week, your running form (heel, forefoot, midfoot or unknown) and a URL to your running profile.

Once filled out, On confirms that it has received your subscription, that you have been added to its list and that you will hear from the brand soon.