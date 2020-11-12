On’s Latest Hiking Boot Is the Brand’s Most Sustainable Model to Date

With sustainability becoming more prevalent in footwear than ever before, On continues to reveal more eco-friendly product. The Swiss brand’s latest look — a hiking boot, not a running silhouette — is also its most sustainable to date.

Arriving next month is the On Cloudrock Edge Raw, a hiker that will come in limited quantities. The boot features fabrics without dyes, roughly 90% recycled polyester uppers and 30% recycled Speedboards.

The Cloudrock Edge Raw also utilizes the tech of the Cloudrock Waterproof such as proprietary Missiongrip rubber for traction, its FlexLock system that allows for lacing to be tied traditionally or with a single pull, a 360-degree mudguard, tongue straps to secure the laces and Zero-Gravity CloudTec cushioning.

The On Cloudrock Edge Raw arrives on Nov. 12 via On-running.com. They will retail for $250.

The reason the On Cloudrock Edge Raw is the brand’s most sustainable shoe to date is because it is beating the Cyclon running shoe to the market. On revealed the Cyclon style in September, which is the lead product in its upcoming subscription-based recycling service of the same name that involves fully recyclable sportswear.

“Making a fully recyclable, performance running shoe is a huge accomplishment, one that we’re immensely proud of — but we went a step further,” On co-founder Olivier Bernhard said of Cyclon in a statement. “We wanted to show that sustainability and performance go hand in hand. The subscription service enables runners to not only receive one of the highest performing shoes we’ve engineered, but to continuously receive the best and most up-to-date shoe technology coming out of our lab.”

The On Cyclon running shoe will be available exclusively through the subscription service in 2021.

On Cloudrock Edge Raw. CREDIT: Courtesy of On