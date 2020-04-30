Running Brand On Is Selling Its Latest Fashion-Focused Sneaker in Top Boutiques

On has built its solid reputation in the specialty run retail channel. However, the Swiss brand is looking to premier sneaker boutiques to generate interest for its latest look, the Cloudnova.

Although it is built with technology that’s very much performance oriented, the Cloudnova is a new fashion-focused model from the company. “Performance used to borrow from fashion; now fashion borrows from performance,” On co-founder David Allemann said in a statement.

On Cloudnova “Black Eclipse.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The On Cloudnova is an ultra-lightweight style with sock-like construction that is built with the brand’s acclaimed CloudTec sole technology and its molded plate Speedboard, which is made to add a spring to your step.

The first launch of the On Cloudnova, which the brand said will be limited, will be in the “Black Eclipse” and “White Umber” colorways. It will drop through a draw via On’s website, On-running.com. The draw begins today and will come to an end on May 6, with winning customers being notified on May 7. Also, the sneaker will drop at top boutiques worldwide including Dover Street Market, Bodega, Shoe Gallery, Atmos in Japan, 43einhalb in Germany, Subtype in Australia and Matchesfashion.

Another look at the On Cloudnova “Black Eclipse.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the On Cloudnova “White Nova.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The On Cloudnova “Black Eclipse” on model. CREDIT: Courtesy