Virgil Abloh’s Latest Off-White x Nike Training Collection and Air Jordan 5 Collab Releases Soon

Fans of Virgil Abloh’s collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand will have plenty to look forward to this month.
Today, the sportswear giant has revealed its latest Off-White x Nike Training Collection, revamping the brand’s popular Nike Pro sports performance apparel lines. It features a yellow and black color palette that was previously used in Abloh’s “Athlete in Progress” running collection. Each of the pieces is elevated with Off-White’s branding and graffiti-inspired graphics.
As for the sneakers, Abloh is also set to release a collaborative Off-White x Air Jordan 5 for this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The shoe will be part of Jordan Brand’s 8×8 collection, which features a few of the city’s most notable creatives. There have been a handful of leaks in recent weeks about this collab, which turned heads in January during its debut on the Paris runway.
The style will use the model’s original “Black Metallic” colorway as its base while fusing Off-White’s signature deconstructed approach boasting a translucent textile upper with mid-foot cutouts to showcase the shoe’s inner workings.
The Off-White x Nike Training Collection will be released on Feb. 6 at select Nike Sportswear stockists, while the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will be launched on the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand stores on Feb. 15 for a retail price of $225.
