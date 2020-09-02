A New Off-White x Nike Blazer Low Is Reportedly Arriving in 2021

It looks like a new sneaker between Off-White and Nike could release in 2021.

According to social medial leak account @py_rates, the Virgil Abloh-helmed label will deliver a Blazer Low ’77 collaboration in the summer.

Images of the low-top shoe have yet to leak, however a mock-up photo shared by the aforementioned account reveals a white leather upper that’s covered with circular cut-outs, which are similar to the recent Off-White x Air Jordan 5. Offsetting the upper are red accents covering the heel tab and the Swoosh branding on the sides, while neon green laces overlap the midfoot’s traditional lacing system. Finishing off the look is thick rubber tooling.

At the time of publication, the brands have yet to confirm the release info for the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low ’77 collab, however historically Off-White x Nike collabs launch on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The leaker account revealed last month that an Off-White x Blazer Low ’77 styled in a “Black/Green” color scheme will also drop sometime during summer ’21.

In related Nike news, the brand is launching its first-ever maternity line soon.