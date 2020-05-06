Is a Gold Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Coming?

Off-White leader Virgil Abloh has delivered several must-have collaborations with Nike that sneaker fans have clamored for. And with leaks on social media, it appears a new look from the designer and the Swoosh is on the way.

Sneaker leak account @py_rates_ on Instagram shared a mock up image late yesterday of a new Abloh-remixed sneaker, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ’07 “University Gold.” The shoe features a University Gold upper, midsole and outsole, with metallic silver Swoosh branding on the upper. It also uses white on the “Air” print on the midsole and laces, and red on the tab near the Swoosh logo and signature zip tie.

The social media account stated the shoe would release in 2021 and would retail for $150. There was no other release info for the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ’07 “University Gold” provided.

Although the mocked up image leaked, Nike has not confirmed or denied that this new look will hit retail.

Abloh’s Nike Air Force 1 collaborations are a favorite among many, with several iterations of the shoe selling for thousands of dollars. The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ’07 “ComplexCon,” for instance, is listed for $8,235 on Stadium Goods in a men’s size 9.