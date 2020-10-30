The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 ‘Sail’ Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro “Sail” released today, and as expected, the collaboration sold out quickly. However, fans can still buy a pair of the coveted sneaker on the resale market if you missed out.

This iteration of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe is created in partnership with Off-White designer Virgil Abloh. The shoe wears a predominantly sail color scheme but is given a new look with translucent cutouts featured on the side panels, ankle collar and tongue. Off-White’s signature details include the branding on the medial sides as well as a zip-tie attached to the laces. Capping off the look is a rubber midsole with the outsole to give the shoe a vintage look.

It released on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand accounts yesterday for $225. Now that the shoe has sold-out at retailers, the only way fans can pick up a pair is through the resale market including on platforms such as StockX and GOAT.

At the time of press, the lowest asking price for the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” on StockX is $499 for a men’s size 3 with the shoe reselling for an average price of $733.

On the secondary platform GOAT, the lowest asking price for the collab is $499 in a men’s size 3.5 and the highest is a men’s size 16 for $2,500.

Jordan Brand also confirmed this month that the matching apparel collection will hit shelves sometime in December. The capsule will include a graphic T-shirt, hoodie, and pants.