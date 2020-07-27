Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Sail’ Will Cost You More Than $1,000 on the Resale Market

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail” is one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of the year, so it’s no surprise that it sold out within minutes when it released over the weekend. However, for fans who missed out at buying the shoe at retail, there are places to still get the sneakers — however, with a much higher price tag.

Designer Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 4 collab dropped at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday via Nike’s SNKRS app, and while the collab came with a $200 retail price it’s currently being listed on several resale platforms with asking prices trending in the thousands.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

This collab was initially displayed at Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” exhibit in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago last summer before hitting the runway at fashion label Off-White’s ready-to-wear fall ’20 collection in February. The women’s sneaker wears a tonal “Sail” color scheme on the deconstructed upper, while the label’s signature zip-tie accessory is attached to the laces. The foam midsole features the word “Air” above the exposed cushioning unit, which sits atop a translucent outsole.

On StockX, all but a women’s size 5 that’s currently listed for $996 at the time of publication has an asking price of around $1,000. On the opposite side of the spectrum, a women’s size 14.5 has the highest bid of $1,785.

The same sneaker is reselling on GOAT with a low asking price of $1,098 for a women’s size 7 and a high of $2,085 for a women’s size 13.

A top view of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Sail.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Off-White news, Abloh did confirm on Instagram last week that the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” is also releasing in men’s sizing with a post of the shoes captioned “her’s & then his women’s @off____white™ Jordan 4’s available in men’s sizes ~ coming soon.”