Potential Release Information for the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Leaks

A closer look at Off-White x Air Jordan 4 on the brand's fall '20 show.

The hype around Off-White’s newest Air Jordans collaboration just keeps building.

Virgil Abloh debuted the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 yesterday during the runway show for his brand’s ready-to-wear fall ’20 collection in Paris. The new sneaker comes in a “Sail” colorway and features both brands’ signature hang tags; the iteration blends together nubuck uppers with transparent rubber caging and Off-White’s Helvetica font across the laces and midsole.

Model on the runway at Off-White’s fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Off-White x Air Jordan 4 on the brand’s fall ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Now, it appears information about the highly anticipated style’s release date has leaked according to Instagram user @py_rates_; the sneaker-focused account shared a post yesterday announcing that the style is reportedly set to drop in late summer with styles coming in women’s sizing and retailing for $200.

This newest sneaker from is the latest in a series of collaborations for Abloh. The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 was the most recent release, dropping on Feb. 15 via the SNKRS app and retailing originally for $225.

“During the ’90s, I was the kid watching Jordan on TV, and I never thought I would be able to do one of his shoes, let alone add anything to them,” Abloh said in a statement for the Off-White x Air Jordan 5. “MJ was a man who became a superhero. He was jumping from the free-throw line, winning six championships, doing the impossible. In design, I feel like I’m at my best if I can almost mirror how impossible those tasks were.”

Stay tuned to FN for all the updates on the release information and official drop dates for the new Off-White x Air Jordan 4.

