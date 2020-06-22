Virgil Abloh Is Auctioning Off an Unreleased Air Jordan 4 Collaboration for Charity

Off-White founder Virgil Abloh is auctioning off a signed pair of his unreleased Air Jordan 4 collaboration, which made its debut during his high-end brand’s fall ’20 show in Paris in February, with proceeds going to charities The Black Curriculum and Inquest UK.

Abloh revealed the auction on his personal Instagram account today. It is being done in conjunction with Deviation Music and is live on eBay now. According to Abloh’s post, only one pair will be auctioned and the size of the shoe will be determined by the winner of the auction.

The auction will come to an end on June 25 at 6 p.m. BST (or 1 p.m. ET).

“Got together with some friends, each of us contributing to the sustained support of the Black Lives Matter cause and i’m auctioning an unreleased signed pair of these (with your name not mine per se) @Off____White™ c/o Jordan ‘4’ @jumpman23 from the last Paris fashion week runway show for the Black Lives Matter initiative titled the @theblackcurriculum,” Abloh wrote in an Instagram post today. “Bidding taking place on @deviationmusic eBay link right now… hold tight. when you win text us your name, i got you.”

At time of publication, the auction had 52 bids, with two days and 1 hours remaining. The high price was 10,800 pounds, or $13,482.72.