Odell Beckham Jr. Debuts a Shoe Surgeon-Custom Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 x Nike Air More Uptempo Sneaker

Odell Beckham Jr. has consistently turned heads with his Nike Air More Uptempo-inspired cleats. Although the NFL season hasn’t started, his love of shoes inspired by the classic basketball shoe is once again is getting people’s attention, this time with a little help from The Shoe Surgeon.

The superstar NFL wide receiver showed off a custom Nike Air More Uptempo-inspired sneaker created by The Shoe Surgeon — which the sneaker artist refers to as a sole swap — on Instagram. To reveal the look, OBJ shared an image in full pads and his Cleveland Browns uniform.

This Shoe Surgeon-created style not only features the look of the classic basketball sneaker, it also is executed in a colorway reminiscent of the extremely popular Air Jordan 1 High x Travis Scott collaboration. This custom, however, is a sneaker rather than a cleat, featuring the bold upper sitting atop a coffee-dyed Air Jordan 1 midsole and outsole. The Shoe Surgeon also added the athlete’s OBJ branding on the collar.

Although fans may want to own a pair themselves, this is a one-of-one is for the football star.

Odell Beckham Jr. x Nike Air More Uptempo x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High custom by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

