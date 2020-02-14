Odell Beckham Jr. Has a New Air Max 720 Style Releasing Soon

Although the NFL season has come to a close, Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make headlines. Only now, its for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver’s off-field footwear.

Images of his new Nike Air Max 720, known as the Air Max 720 Slip OBJ, have surfaced. The look is expected to make its debut in two iterations, designed with black and orange-based color schemes this month, which will follow up the release of his inaugural Air Max 720 style last year.

Picking up where his first Air Max 720 left off, the upper boasts a deconstructed look using a blend of suede and mesh. The standout feature is the duo straps attached to the tongue, replacing the traditional lacing setup, making them easy to put on and take off. Capping off the look is the chunky 720-degree Air Max cushioning unit underneath.

The Nike Air Max 720 Slip OBJ in orange. CREDIT: Nike

According to retailer Sneakersnstuff‘s release calendar, the Nike Air Max 720 Slip OBJ is scheduled to launch on Feb. 21. The retail price is listed at $179.

