New York Road Runners Cancels This Weekend’s NYC Half Marathon

Shalane Flanagan becomes the first U.S. woman since 1977 to win NYC Marathon.

This weekend’s New York City half marathon is canceled.

In a statement today, the New York Road Runners announced that the NYC Half, which was scheduled for March 15, has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. It also stated the accompanying Rising New York Road Runners youth event has been cancelled as well.

“We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and the cancellation of the NYC Half is disappointing news to many, but the resources necessary to organize an event with 25,000 runners on the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan have become strained during this difficult period. Over the past week the NYRR team worked hard to adjust plans, implementing modifications and accommodations to alleviate crowding and facilitate social distancing. Unfortunately, it has become clear that we will be unable to proceed in the manner that our runners have come to expect at NYRR events, where the safety and security of our runners, volunteers, staff, partners, and spectators are our main concern,” the organization said in a statement.

NYRR also stated that runners can either select a full refund for their entry fee or get a guaranteed non-complimentary entry to the 2021 NYC Half, which will also take place in March.

Although this is the latest sports-related cancellation, it’s not the only major change to sports event this week.

Four major U.S. sports organizations (MLB, MLS, NBA and NHL) have come together yesterday to announce sweeping changes to who will have media access amid coronavirus concerns.

Earlier in the day, the Italian National Olympic Committee stated all team sports competitions are suspended until April 3. Included in the suspension, as first reported by AP, are Serie A soccer league games and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics. And Nippon Professional Baseball, the pro league in Japan, revealed its regular season, which was scheduled for March 20, was also suspended. Baseball writer Jim Allen reported the season could be put on hold until mid April.

Want more?

Coronavirus Concerns Suspend All Sports in Italy, Postpone Baseball Season Start in Japan

Fila-Sponsored Indian Wells Tennis Tournament Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An Adidas Employee in Germany Tests Positive for Coronavirus