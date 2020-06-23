Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus Following Adria Tour Event

Novak Djokovic officially has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in the ATP men’s rankings for 2020, made an official statement on his website this morning to share that his results came back positive for COVID-19 following an exhibition event he hosted in Serbia and Croatia last week. Currently, the athlete is asymptomatic, according to the release. His wife Jelena also has confirmed that she has tested positive.

In the statement, the tennis pro wrote: “The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative. Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

He further defended the tournament, which experienced its own bout of issues when the final was canceled due to player Grigor Dimitrov testing positive. Djokovic, who was set to play in Sunday’s final added that the event “was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this… Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.“

The Serbian native went on to say that he will remain in isolation for the next 14 days and will get retested again in five days. He is the fourth player from the Adria Tour event to test positive following Dimitrov’s results as well as those of Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric.

