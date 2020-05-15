Nobull Reveals 5 Bold New Colorways of Its Popular Ripstop Runner

Fitness-focused brand Nobull, with strong ties to the CrossFit community, has released new colorways of the most recent addition to its footwear lineup, the Ripstop Runner.

Available now via Nobullproject.com are five new iterations of the Nobull Ripstop Runner: Black Ivy, White, Blush, Dark Grey and Plum. They are available in both men’s and women’s sizing and retail for $139.

The Ripstop Runner is a breathable and lightweight performance sneaker designed with a perforated polyester ripstop material on the upper, which also features built-in lateral and medial support to help provide a secure fit for multidirectional movement. The shoe is also made with a multi-environment outsole lug pattern, padded internal collars, removable molded anatomical insoles and high-rebound Phylon midsoles.

Nobull, which has intentionally kept its roster of footwear models slim since its inception five years ago, debuted the Ripstop Runner in July 2019.

“We’ve had a huge amount of success with the Knit Runner at $159 and the Ripstop is more of a traditional construction coming in at $139. It’s a gorgeous shoe and over the next couple of months we’re going to be introducing a lot of colors,” Nobull co-founder Marcus Wilson told FN in July 2019.

Nobull Ripstop Runner “White.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Nobull Ripstop Runner “Black Ivy.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Nobull Ripstop Runner “Plum.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Nobull Ripstop Runner “Dark Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Last month, Nobull introduced its “Jared’s Floral Shop” activation for the third straight year, a fictional business for CrossFit athlete Jared Stevens that promotes its line of floral print footwear. The “Made to Flourish” collection of shoes are also available now via Nobullproject.com.