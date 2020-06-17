Nobull Adds a New Running Shoe to Its Product Lineup

Although Nobull has kept its product line slim since 2015, the fitness-focused brand has added a couple models to its assortment in recent years. And tomorrow, the company will have a new performance running shoe for people to purchase.

Available via Nobullproject.com tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET is the Mesh Runner. It will be available in men’s and women’s sizing and debut in three colors: white, black and cobalt. The retail price will be revealed tomorrow.

The performance running sneaker is built with a minimalist and deconstructed design, which keeps it lightweight, breathable and flexible. It features a layered mesh upper to keep it light and provide breathability, a perforated microfiber tongue and a padded internal collar for additional comfort.

Also, the brand designed the sneaker with an outsole lug pattern made for use on all terrains, lightweight and high-rebound Phylon midsoles, reflective Nobull branding for visibility and removable molded anatomical sockliners.

Nobull Mesh Runner in cobalt. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nobull Mesh Runner in white. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nobull Mesh Runner in black. CREDIT: Courtesy

In recent years, the brand has added a few looks to its lineup including the Knit Runner, the Ripstop Runner, the Slide and the High-Top Trainer, among others.

Since launching five years ago, Nobull has also built a roster of respected athletes to wear its product, including notable names in the CrossFit community including Katrin Davíðsdóttir, Tia-Clair Toomey, Brooke Wells, Jared Stevens and others. Aside from CrossFit Games champions and competitors, Nobull also brought NFL quarterback Will Grier on board in April 2019.