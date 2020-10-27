Nobull Is Set to Release Its Debut Trail Running Shoe

The Nobull Matryx Trail Runner in the initial "Graphite," Concrete" and "Oil Blue" colorways for men and women.

Nobull continues to add new performance footwear to its product assortment.

The Boston-based athletic brand revealed its Matryx Trail Runner with a teaser video on social media today, a model that will hit stores before month’s end. Nobull described the style as one that is “built for conditioning through any condition.”

The Matryx Trail Runner is made with seamless, one-piece construction uppers made with Matryx, which Nobull described as a wicking and abrasion-resistant material woven from synthetic fibers. Also, the uppers feature woven technical yarns to offer strengthened medial and lateral support and strategically placed reflective yarns for visibility in low light conditions.

Specifically for optimal use the trail, Nobull equipped the shoe with an outsole lug pattern designed with traction, support and grip on technical terrain in mind. The outsoles sit under lightweight midsoles made with a high-rebound Phylon compound.

Watch on FN

The model also features breathable perforated microfiber tongues, two pairs of reflective laces, internal collar padding for comfort and secure fit and removable molded anatomical sockliners with EVA heel support.

The initial colorways include “Graphite,” Concrete” and “Oil Blue.” The sneakers will come in sizing for both men and women.

The Nobull Matryx Trail Runner arrives Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. ET via Nobullproject.com.

The Nobull Matryx Trail Runner “Concrete.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

The Nobull Matryx Trail Runner “Oil Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull