Nobull Built Its Name With CrossFitters, but Now Its Looking to Win Over Cyclists

Although Nobull built a name for itself through the CrossFit community, the burgeoning athletic brand has gained fans who train in other ways through various product releases. And now, the company is looking to win over indoor cycling enthusiasts.

Available now is the Nobull Indoor Cycling Shoe, a performance-focused look the brand built with a deconstructed upper for comfort that doesn’t skimp on stability for weight transfers and hill climbs. Nobull delivered the shoe with a minimalistic design to offer “everything you need and nothing you don’t.”

The shoe features perforated uppers for lightweight ventilation, a three-bolt cleat pattern that is compatible with both indoor and road pedal systems, plates underfoot that are made of nylon and carbon fiber, forefoot velcro straps and laces with elastic lace keepers and molded anatomical sockliners.

The Nobull Indoor Cycling Shoe is available now via Nobullproject.com in both men’s and women’s sizing in three colorways: black, white and gray. The model comes with a $179 retail price.

Nobull Indoor Cycling Shoe in gray. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull Indoor Cycling Shoe in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull Indoor Cycling Shoe in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull has been busy adding new looks to its product range in 2020. In June, for instance, the brand revealed the Mesh Runner, a performance running sneaker built with a minimalist and deconstructed design to keep it lightweight, breathable and flexible. It is available in men’s and women’s sizing in several colorways for $139.