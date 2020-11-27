As the clock struck midnight, Nobull released its massive holiday collection — and there’s still plenty of gym-ready footwear to choose from.

For instance, the High-Top Trainer in all black that has been long sold out Nobullproject.com hit the website at 12 a.m. ET on Black Friday. The look features durable SuperFabric uppers that are also breathable and abrasion-resistant, an outsole lug pattern made for all surfaces and high carbon lateral and medial guards for protection. The Nobull High-Top Black Trainer is available in men’s and women’s sizing for $139.

Other all-black Trainer silhouettes featured in the holiday collection include the low-cut version ($129), the Canvas Trainer ($109) and the High-Top Canvas Trainer ($125). All of the looks come in sizing for men and women.

Nobull Black Knit Runner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Aside from the Trainer looks, Nobull delivered all-black iterations of its Knit Runner ($159), its Ripstop Runner ($139) and its Mesh Runner ($139) for men and women.

Aside from the black monochromatic looks, Nobull released Black Camo, Arctic Camo and Forest Camo iterations of several Trainer and Runner shoes as part of its holiday collection.

The camouflage looks, however, come with slightly higher price points. For instance, the Trainer shoes are $159, the High-Top Trainer looks are $169, the Canvas Trainer shoes are $115 and the Mesh Runner looks are $149.

Also, the Black Camo line features the Canvas Mid Trainer for men and women with a $125 retail price, as well as a High-Top Canvas Trainer in Forest Camo for men and women for $129.

Nobull Arctic Camo Canvas Trainer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull Black Camo Canvas Mid Trainer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull