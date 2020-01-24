Nipsey Hussle’s Collection With Puma Is Coming Back to Stores

Rap superstar Nipsey Hussle was working on a collaborative collection with Puma and his The Marathon Clothing imprint before his untimely death on March 31, 2019. The line would arrive at retail — and quickly sell out — in September.

For those that missed out on the Los Angeles legend’s apparel and footwear line the first time, the two brands are giving you another chance to pick some of it up.

Puma and The Marathon Clothing revealed via social media today that the collection will be reissued on Feb. 1 “to honor the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle.” According to Puma, key pieces from the collection will once again be available for purchase. These items include the co-branded tracksuits and T-shirts and the reimagined iterations of the California sneakers in black and white. Prices of the pieces will range from $40 to $100.

(L to R): YG, J Stone, Lauren London, PacManDaGunMan and Killa Twan for Puma x The Marathon Clothing. CREDIT: Puma

The German athletic brand also said via email that it will donate a portion of the net proceeds to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation.

To introduce the reissue, Puma and The Marathon Clothing created a campaign starring some of the rapper’s friends, family and aspiring artists including his fiancé Lauren London and fellow L.A.-based rapper YG, among several others.

