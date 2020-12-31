After Selling Out, Here’s Where You Can Still Buy the Puma x Nintendo Collection

Several Puma x Nintendo shoes from the second drop of the collaboration.

Puma and Nintendo teamed up late this year to deliver a collection of sneakers in full family sizing inspired by both classic gaming systems and the iconic Super Mario video game franchise. Unfortunately for fans, the shoes have sold out.

But pairs can be picked up via the resale market, and prices at time of publication aren’t much higher than retail.

For example, one of the more popular sneakers from the line — the Puma x Nintendo Future Rider “Retro Console” — can be picked up now via GOAT for as low as $105 in a men’s size 5. (Retail price was $90.) The shoe can also be purchased via StockX with pricing starting at $110.

Puma x Nintendo Future Rider “Retro Console.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma x Nintendo Future Rider “Retro Console” (Men’s), $105 and up; GOAT.com

To Buy: Puma x Nintendo Future Rider “Retro Console” (Men’s), $110 and up; StockX.com

Also available on StockX, GOAT and Stadium Goods is the Puma Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64.” This iteration of rap star J. Cole’s signature basketball shoe is executed in a red, white and blue color palette and was revealed in September.

The shoe is available on StockX at time of publication for as low as $96 for a men’s size 7.5. As for GOAT, the lowest asking price is $108 for a men’s size 8. And on Stadium Goods, the lowest ask is $165 for a both men’s size 9.5 and 10.5.

Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” (Men’s), $96 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” (Men’s), $108 and up; GOAT.com

To Buy: Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario 64” (Men’s), $165 and up; Stadiumgoods.com

The Puma RS-Dreamer was also delivered in the “Super Mario Sunshine” colorway, and is available on StockX and GOAT. On GOAT, pricing for the look starts at $155 for a men’s size 12 (with a damaged box), and pricing starts at $175 for a men’s size 10 on StockX.

Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario Sunshine.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario Sunshine” (Men’s), $155 and up; GOAT.com

To Buy: Nintendo x Puma RS-Dreamer “Super Mario Sunshine” (Men’s), $175 and up; StockX.com

GOAT also has several other looks from the collection in men’s sizing including the Future Rider “Super Mario Galaxy” (starting at $153), the Future Rider “Super Mario 64” (starting at $99), the RS-Dreamer “Super Mario Galaxy” (starting at $196) and the Clyde “Super Mario Sunshine” (starting at $99). The secondary market platform also has kids sizing in several of the looks.

